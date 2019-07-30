Traffic police initiates action against vehicles for inflated fares

(@imziishan)

The city traffic police have initiated action against owners of vehicles involved in overcharging from passengers and imposed heavy fine on them

On directives of Chief Traffic Officer Kashmif Zulfiqar, the city traffic police officials checked passengers vehicles at different places and imposed heavy fine against them for charging extra money from masses in sheer violation of the government prescribed fare list.

The CTP took action after people from different walks of life registered complaints on Pakistan Citizens Portal about inflated fare being charged by the vehicles from passengers.

The police challaned several vehicles on Dalazak, Pachagi, Charsadda and GT roads and imposed heavy fines on them.