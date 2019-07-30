UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police Initiates Action Against Vehicles For Inflated Fares

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:08 PM

Traffic police initiates action against vehicles for inflated fares

The city traffic police have initiated action against owners of vehicles involved in overcharging from passengers and imposed heavy fine on them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The city traffic police have initiated action against owners of vehicles involved in overcharging from passengers and imposed heavy fine on them.

On directives of Chief Traffic Officer Kashmif Zulfiqar, the city traffic police officials checked passengers vehicles at different places and imposed heavy fine against them for charging extra money from masses in sheer violation of the government prescribed fare list.

The CTP took action after people from different walks of life registered complaints on Pakistan Citizens Portal about inflated fare being charged by the vehicles from passengers.

The police challaned several vehicles on Dalazak, Pachagi, Charsadda and GT roads and imposed heavy fines on them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Charsadda Money From Government

Recent Stories

Rising U19 star Naseem Shah: When talent meets res ..

1 minute ago

Bannu Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 201 ..

6 minutes ago

Facebook Unveils Tips to Control Online Harassment

15 minutes ago

IHIG Launches Global Resort Exchange In Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to flow in low, mediu ..

33 seconds ago

Pacer Naseem Shah aims to comeback in upcoming Asi ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.