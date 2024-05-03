Traffic Police Inspector Shot Dead, Constable Injured In Mansehra
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 07:32 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A traffic police inspector was shot dead and another constable was injured in an attack when they confronted a car driver for a traffic violation at Baidra Interchange on Hazara Motorway Manshera on Friday.
According to the police sources, Traffic Inspector Aamir was shot during the attack while Constable Naveed sustained injuries. Both were immediately transferred to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera for medical attention where Inspector Amir could not survive and succumbed to injuries.
District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera, Shafiqullah Gandapur responded to the incident upon receiving the report and visited the crime scene to gather crucial information about the attack.
Mansehra police have started efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, police successfully traced and identified them. mobile numbers of the suspects have also been obtained.
Following the directives of DPO Mansehra, in order to ensure their arrest, checkpoints have been established across all entry and exit points in the district.
