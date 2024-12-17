Open Menu

Traffic Police Instal Reflectors On Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Traffic police instal reflectors on vehicles

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A team of traffic police, led by district traffic officer (DTO) Abu Bakar, is continuing its task of installing reflectors/shiny stickers on vehicles operating on highways in Muzaffargarh at night amid fog for prevention of road accidents.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the activity has continuing for the last few days and will continue to make vehicles visible for motorists during night travel so that accidents can be avoided on highways.

DTO Abu Bakar said that he himself was leading the operation during night on highways where he would stop the vehicles including tractor trolleys, and trailers and instal reflectors/stickers on their back.

He added that reflectors became necessary as the sugarcane season has begun and trollies loaded with big stocks of sugary sticks often become involved in accidents, particularly during night time when visibility is reduced due to fog.

He said, they would try their best to cover the maximum number of vehicles but appealed to motorists to help themselves and install reflectors on their vehicles to plug chances of accidents and become safe during road travel.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Muzaffargarh Turkish Lira Stocks Best

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

36 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

49 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

49 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

49 minutes ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

49 minutes ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

49 minutes ago
 ‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch nex ..

‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan