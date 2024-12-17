Traffic police instal reflectors on vehicles

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A team of traffic police, led by district traffic officer (DTO) Abu Bakar, is continuing its task of installing reflectors/shiny stickers on vehicles operating on highways in Muzaffargarh at night amid fog for prevention of road accidents.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the activity has continuing for the last few days and will continue to make vehicles visible for motorists during night travel so that accidents can be avoided on highways.

DTO Abu Bakar said that he himself was leading the operation during night on highways where he would stop the vehicles including tractor trolleys, and trailers and instal reflectors/stickers on their back.

He added that reflectors became necessary as the sugarcane season has begun and trollies loaded with big stocks of sugary sticks often become involved in accidents, particularly during night time when visibility is reduced due to fog.

He said, they would try their best to cover the maximum number of vehicles but appealed to motorists to help themselves and install reflectors on their vehicles to plug chances of accidents and become safe during road travel.