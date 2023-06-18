Traffic police installed speed cameras on Havelian Dhamtoor bypass road to avoid accidents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Abbottabad traffic police Sunday have initiated strict checking through speed cameras that were installed on Havelian Dhamtoor bypass road to curb overspeeding and avoid accidents. The traffic police also issued warnings to the overspeeding drivers and imposed fines on them.

According to the details, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan following the directives of Inspector General (IG) Police KPK installed speed-checking cameras on Havelian Dhamtoor bypass road with the aim to control the increasing accidents and overspeeding on the Bypass road.

In this regard, on a daily basis, under the supervision of SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Naeem Akhtar is checking overspeeding vehicles with speed cameras at various locations of the bypass road.

Traffic police issued warnings to some of the vehicles and imposed fines on overspeeding vehicles to prevent accidents caused by overspeeding and to safeguard precious lives.