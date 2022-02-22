UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Intensifies Campaign Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Traffic police intensifies campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified campaign against smoke emitting vehicles aimed at protecting the environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified campaign against smoke emitting vehicles aimed at protecting the environment.

Mobile squads of ITP would patrol in various areas for checking and imposing fine at those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP is also working against smoke emitting vehicles and special squads would work to check environmental pollution.

He said that purpose of the campaign is not to take punitive measure against anyone but to ensure road safety and discipline by making citizens more law abiding.

He said that special squads of ITP has been constituted as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city.

The purpose of this whole practice is to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained.

He said ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid from noise or other environmental pollution.

More Stories From Pakistan

>