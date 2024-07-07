Open Menu

Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown On Helmetless, Underage Motorcyclists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Abbottabad Traffic Police on Sunday launched an extensive campaign against helmetless and underage motorcyclists, unregistered motorcycles and one-wheeling to enhance road safety.

Supervised by SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan on the direction of Regional Police Officer ( RPO) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, the camaign is now in full swing across the city. To tackle one-wheeling on Dahamtore and PMA Bypass roads, specialized teams have been deployed. All sector in-charges have been instructed to maintain checkpoints at various locations to enforce traffic regulations effectively.

The SSP said that the campaign aimed to curb the reckless behaviors that endanger lives.

All circle and beat in-charges will operate from 7 AM to 9 PM, focusing on violators of traffic laws, particularly one-wheelers, he said adding that the campaign's strategy included confiscation of motorcycles by helmetless and underage drivers. These motorcycles will only be released once an affidavit is obtained from the motorcyclist's parents. Additionally, unregistered motorcycles will be confiscated under section 523/550 and held at the police station, he underlined.

After traffic duty hours, the responsibility shifts to the respective SHOs to continue actions against those involved in dangerous activities," the SSP added.

