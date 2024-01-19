Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown On Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar on Friday issued a clear directive to the wardens to intensify the crackdown against traffic violations in the city.
According to a spokesman of the department, stringent measures will be taken against individuals driving without a license, underage drivers, one-way violators, and those not wearing helmets.
The department witnessed over 16,000 motorcyclists challans for helmet violations, 264 drivers fined for underage driving, and 1,635 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke.
Additionally, 57,000 fines were issued for lane violations, while 3,455 vehicles were seized for one-way traffic violations.
To ensure road safety and prevent accidents, the crackdown will persist, with parents urged to take responsibility for their children's driving behavior, CTO Ammara Athar emphasizes the importance of not granting driving privileges to underage individuals, aiming to create a safer environment for all road users.
