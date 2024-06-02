Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on violations in Taxila

CORRESPONDENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Traffic Police Taxila Circle on Sunday launched a massive crackdown against furious and underage motorcyclists and imposed fines on over 200 violators. The crackdown was launched as on every weekend hundreds of underage and furious motorcyclists from different parts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad thronged Khanpur dam via Taxila to enjoy bathing and dozens of them lost their lives or limbs due to furious and rough driving on Taxila-Khanpur road, Taxila-Hattar road, and Museum road.

According to a spokesman for the department, stringent measures will be taken against individuals driving without a license, underage drivers, one-wheelers, and those not wearing helmets.

Incharge traffic circle DSP Nazakat Peerzada, while talking to newsmen on Sunday, said that on every weekend, hundreds and thousands of underage motorcyclists, even riding three or four on single two-wheelers, thronged Khanpur dam, and due to their one-wheeling, furious, and reckless driving, many accidents were reported in which many people lost their lives. He added that to curtail such incidents, traffic police launched a crackdown for the safety of busy road users, especially motorcyclists.