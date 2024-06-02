Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown On Violations In Taxila
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
CORRESPONDENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Traffic Police Taxila Circle on Sunday launched a massive crackdown against furious and underage motorcyclists and imposed fines on over 200 violators. The crackdown was launched as on every weekend hundreds of underage and furious motorcyclists from different parts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad thronged Khanpur dam via Taxila to enjoy bathing and dozens of them lost their lives or limbs due to furious and rough driving on Taxila-Khanpur road, Taxila-Hattar road, and Museum road.
According to a spokesman for the department, stringent measures will be taken against individuals driving without a license, underage drivers, one-wheelers, and those not wearing helmets.
Incharge traffic circle DSP Nazakat Peerzada, while talking to newsmen on Sunday, said that on every weekend, hundreds and thousands of underage motorcyclists, even riding three or four on single two-wheelers, thronged Khanpur dam, and due to their one-wheeling, furious, and reckless driving, many accidents were reported in which many people lost their lives. He added that to curtail such incidents, traffic police launched a crackdown for the safety of busy road users, especially motorcyclists.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three labourers injured as roof collapses8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to set up designated barracks for beggar mafia chiefs8 minutes ago
-
Govt colleges to organize MDCAT classes to facilitate students18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Deptt to recruit 500 graduates18 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims’ comfort18 minutes ago
-
CDA launches one-window service at sector C-16 for affectees’ convenience18 minutes ago
-
PML-N to bring vibrant local government system: Minister28 minutes ago
-
Cancer society cautions against e-cigarettes, hookah among youth28 minutes ago
-
ECP sets June 6 date for PTI intra-party election case hearing38 minutes ago
-
Pakistani women pilgrims praise enhanced Hajj arrangements, facilities38 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to promote use of electrical vehicles for reducing pollution: Dharejo38 minutes ago
-
PMDC President hails launch of online portal as key digital transformation38 minutes ago