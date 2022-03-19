UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Intensify Campaign Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 12:28 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have intensified campaign against smoke emitting vehicles for purpose of environment protection.

Mobile squads of ITP have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads would patrol in various areas and to fine such vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said ITP was also working against smoke emitting vehicles and special squads would work to check environmental pollution.

He said purpose of the campaign was not to take punitive measure against anyone but to ensure road safety and discipline by making citizens more law abiding.

He said special squads of ITP had been constituted as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice was to end noise pollution in the city, SSP maintained.

He said ITP would also engage students of various schools and colleges to create awareness among the citizens to avoid noise or other environmental pollution.

