Traffic Police Intensify Crackdown On Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Lahore Traffic Police decided to intensify the crackdown against traffic violations

in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar had issued directive to wardens regarding

the crackdown.

According to a spokesman for the department, effective measures will be taken against

individuals driving without a license, underage drivers, one-way violators and bikers without

helmets.

To ensure road safety and prevent accidents, the crackdown will persist and parents would

have to take responsibility for their children's driving behavior.

CTO Ammara Athar emphasized the importance of not granting driving privileges to underage

individuals aiming to create a safer environment for road users.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Traffic

