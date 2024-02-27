Traffic Police Intensify Crackdown On Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Lahore Traffic Police decided to intensify the crackdown against traffic violations
in the city.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar had issued directive to wardens regarding
the crackdown.
According to a spokesman for the department, effective measures will be taken against
individuals driving without a license, underage drivers, one-way violators and bikers without
helmets.
To ensure road safety and prevent accidents, the crackdown will persist and parents would
have to take responsibility for their children's driving behavior.
CTO Ammara Athar emphasized the importance of not granting driving privileges to underage
individuals aiming to create a safer environment for road users.
