Traffic Police introduces 24-hour driving license service

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari have introduced a 24-hour driving license service for the citizens here at CTP Headquarters.

According to CTP spokesman, special arrangements had been made at CTP Headquarters on the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad to provide round the clock driving license facilities to the public.

The facility introduced here was the first of its kind in Punjab, enabling the citizens to avail driving license services at the Traffic Headquarters, he added.

He said that CTP were also making efforts for the provision of other related services and facilities to the public.

During the first phase, facilities for issuance of learner permits, issuance and renewal of driving licenses as well as international driving license would be provided in morning, evening and night shifts. The citizens would be able to avail these facilities even after office timing, he said.

The CTO said that all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens and provide them the best possible facilities.