Traffic Police Issue 242 Challans On Violations During 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Traffic Police Muzaffargarh took strict action against traffic violations during last 24 hours by issuing 242 challans and imposing fines worth Rs 205,300.
Additionally, more than 40 trolleys and carts were fitted with reflective strips to prevent accidents. The department has vowed to continue public awareness campaigns regularly.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan instructed District Traffic Officer Muhammad Abu Bakar to utilise all available resources to ensure public safety. He stated that the police have no revenue targets for fines but will strictly penalize serious violations to prevent accidents and maintain smooth traffic flow.
Dr Rizwan further stated that he was personally monitoring daily performance and ensuring that police officers remain courteous with drivers. He warned of strict departmental action against corruption, revealing that secret teams are conducting inspections. Any officer found guilty will face severe punishment beyond job dismissal.
The DPO reaffirmed his commitment to transparency in traffic management and pledged to take all necessary measures to protect lives.
