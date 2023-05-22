Traffic police issue 7110 tickets over no parking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The city traffic police issued 7110 challan tickets to motorists in one month over violation of parking in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Qamar Hayat Khan urged the owners of motorcars and bikes here on Monday to park their vehicles in parking zones and stands for smooth flow of traffic.

He said that 290 motorcycle owners were also fined for violations of no parking during the period, adding that the traffic police have time and again requested the people to cooperate with them and strictly follow the rules to avoid traffic disruption and mess in the city.

He said that the traffic police have been asked to create awareness among masses about traffic rules and show no leniency to violators.