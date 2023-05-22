UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Issue 7110 Tickets Over No Parking

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Traffic police issue 7110 tickets over no parking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The city traffic police issued 7110 challan tickets to motorists in one month over violation of parking in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Qamar Hayat Khan urged the owners of motorcars and bikes here on Monday to park their vehicles in parking zones and stands for smooth flow of traffic.

He said that 290 motorcycle owners were also fined for violations of no parking during the period, adding that the traffic police have time and again requested the people to cooperate with them and strictly follow the rules to avoid traffic disruption and mess in the city.

He said that the traffic police have been asked to create awareness among masses about traffic rules and show no leniency to violators.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

17 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

57 minutes ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

1 hour ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

2 hours ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.