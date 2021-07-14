Traffic police issue 7,905 challan tickets, impose fine of Rs 2.9 mln

The city traffic police issued 7,905 challan tickets and imposed a total of Rs 2.9 million fine over violating traffic rules in the district during the month of June last

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The city traffic police issued 7,905 challan tickets and imposed a total of Rs 2.9 million fine over violating traffic rules in the district during the month of June last.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Iqbal Hameed said that traffic police issued 1,179 challan tickets to those who were driving motorcycles and vehicles without licenses, 356 challans without motor-vehicles papers, 1,235 without helmet, 370 for overloading and 370 on smoke emitting vehicles.

He said that a traffic awareness campaign had been launched on the special direction of DPO Imran Kishore, in which 11,000 brochures and pamphlets inscribed with instructions of wearing helmets, abstain from wheelie and abide by traffic rules, were distributed to citizens.

The DSP said that accidents could be avoided by enforcing traffic rules.