Traffic police issue 854,135 fine tickets during 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) issued violation tickets to 854,135 individuals on traffic laws violations in the year 2023, with fines of more than Rs. 370 million.

During the enforcement of traffic laws, 16,769 vehicles and 37,225 motorcycles were impounded at various police stations, while 1,587 public service vehicle drivers had their licenses suspended. Additionally, legal actions were taken against 1,084 underage drivers.

In 2023, the issuance of 45,846 driving licenses, the renewal of 67,031 licenses, and the issuance of 90,352 learner permits were carried out. Moreover, efforts were made to ensure smooth traffic flow during road and infrastructure repairs.

To safeguard the lives and property of the citizens and maintain discipline on the roads, special emphasis was placed on controlling traffic in the Federal capital through effective and unbiased enforcement.

The Chief Traffic Officer of Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that it our top priority to provide convenient transport facilities to citizens and take measures to prevent accidents.

According to the performance report of Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) for the year 2023, a total of 854,135 individuals were issued violation tickets amounting to Rs.

370,447,800 for traffic law violations. Specific breakdowns include 1,473 for lane violations, 7,632 for using high beam lights, 25,456 for driving on the wrong way, 23,515 for driving without a license, 153,932 for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, 75,019 for lane violations on flyovers, 48,453 for illegal parking, 10,362 for dangerous driving, 34,285 for traffic signal violations, 2,191 for vehicles emitting smoke, 26,959 for vehicles with tinted windows, 6,118 for underage drivers, 41,352 for not wearing seat belts, 23,655 for using a mobile phone while driving, 58,518 for vehicles without proper registration, and 146,046 individuals were issued tickets for other traffic violations.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk stated that there was a significant decrease in traffic law violations in 2023 as compared to 2022, attributing it to increased awareness of traffic laws among citizens and stricter penalties for offenses. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad Capital Police while driving to facilitate smooth traffic flow. He emphasized the importance of unbiased enforcement to maintain uninterrupted traffic in the federal capital and said that efforts would continue to ensure a safe road environment in the city.