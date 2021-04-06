Traffic police issue challans to 38,339 motorcyclists for not using helmets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police have issued challans to around 38,339 motorcyclists for not using safety helmets during last month.

According to details, before launching crackdown against motorcyclists breaking the law , the traffic police on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Majeed launched awareness campaign and distributed pamphlets among citizens highlighting the importance of using helmet for safety.

He asked motorcyclists to make sure using helmet while driving and avoid over-speeding.

He said that accidents of roads could be avoided by observing traffic laws, adding use of helmets can prevent head injuries.