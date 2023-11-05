Open Menu

Traffic Police Issue Monthly Performance Reports Focusing On Underage Drivers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Traffic Police, Abbottabad Sunday released its monthly performance report for October 2023. The efforts were initiated following the orders of DIG Hazara to enforce traffic laws in the region.

According to the details, traffic police launched a comprehensive operation throughout the city, setting up checkpoints for routine inspections and enforcing traffic regulations. During this operation, a total of 1,756 motorcyclists were checked for various traffic violations. Among them, 523 individuals were penalized for not possessing valid documents, while 279 others faced penalties for over-speeding.

Furthermore, the operation led to the apprehension of 1,430 motorcyclists who were found without helmets, and 1,236 underage motorcyclists were also taken into custody.

The authorities took strict action against 2,460 vehicles with tinted windows and imposed fines on them. Additionally, 545 drivers were imposed heavy fines for using pressure horns on their vehicles, while 454 vehicles found using police lights and flashing lights illegally were also imposed fines.

Public transport was the major target during the traffic operation, where 370 local and school buses received fines for overloading with passengers. Moreover, 790 private and public vehicles faced penalties for unauthorized parking in various parking areas.

