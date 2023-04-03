Traffic police issue over Rs18mln challan tickets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued challan tickets to 92,974 persons over different violations in the month of March and deposited Rs 18.046300 million in the provincial kitty.

According to a report issued here by the CTP, 11,998 persons were fined over unregistered vehicles and motorbikes, while the other offences included the use of tinted glass, no parking, lane violation, illegal number plates, and violation of traffic signals.

The CTP urged the masses to act as responsible citizens on roads and strictly follow traffic rules to avoid any inconvenience.