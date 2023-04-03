UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Issue Over Rs18mln Challan Tickets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Traffic police issue over Rs18mln challan tickets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued challan tickets to 92,974 persons over different violations in the month of March and deposited Rs 18.046300 million in the provincial kitty.

According to a report issued here by the CTP, 11,998 persons were fined over unregistered vehicles and motorbikes, while the other offences included the use of tinted glass, no parking, lane violation, illegal number plates, and violation of traffic signals.

The CTP urged the masses to act as responsible citizens on roads and strictly follow traffic rules to avoid any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic March Million

Recent Stories

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

1 minute ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s m ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Hesham Al Qassim’s majlis in Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.