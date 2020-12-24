UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Issued 15-day Deadline To Remove Pressure Horns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

Traffic police issued 15-day deadline to remove pressure horns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday given 15-day deadline with effect from December 22 up to 4th January 2021 for motorists to remove pressure horns, unauthorized registration number plates, fancy number plates, locally tinted glasses, revolving lights and unauthorized sirens from their vehicles.

A public notice issued from the office of Deputy Inspector General of Karachi Traffic Police read "In pursuance of the order dated 31-03-2017 passed by the High Court of Sindh in C.P. No.D-1249 of 2017 a notice is hereby given to the public that use of Pressure Horn, Unauthorised Registration Number Plate, Fancy Number Plate, Locally Tinted Glasses, Revolving Light/Bar Light and unauthorised Siren/Hooter are strictly banned in the city.

Therefore, all motorists are hereby given a deadline of fifteen days to remove pressure horn, unauthorised registration number plate, fancy number plate, locally tinted glasses, revolving light/bar Light and unauthorised siren/Hooter, etc from their vehicles."The Traffic Police also announced that after the expiry of stipulated deadline strict legal actions would be taken across the board under the existing Motor Vehicles Laws.

More Stories From Pakistan

