Traffic Police Issued Fine To Hundreds Of Vehicles
Published August 03, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a continued effort to enforce road safety and traffic regulations, the Abbottabad Traffic Police, under the directives of SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan, has launched a month-long campaign against violators of traffic laws.
According to officials, checkpoints were established at multiple locations across the district under the supervision of Circle DSPs. During the campaign, 867 vehicles with tinted windows were fined after the removal of black films. Similarly, action was taken against vehicles using illegal pressure horns, resulting in the penalization of 542 drivers and removal of the devices.
The crackdown also targeted underage and helmet-less motorcyclists, with 923 individuals fined for non-compliance.
Furthermore, 721 motorcycles without registration or bearing “Applied For” plates were seized and handed over to the Excise Department for proper documentation.
In a move against unauthorized mini-bus stands and illegal parking, 1,273 vehicles were impounded. Additionally, 56 vehicles using unauthorized flashlights or police lights were fined after the illegal equipment was removed.
Officials emphasized that such enforcement measures are part of the department’s broader strategy to maintain discipline on the roads and ensure public safety. The campaign is expected to continue in the coming weeks with the same level of intensity.
