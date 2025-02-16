Open Menu

Traffic Police Issues 120 Challans In A Day

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Traffic police issues 120 challans in a day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Traffic police launched a major crackdown on violations, issuing 120 challans and imposing fines worth Rs. 126,000 in a single day. Over 40 trolleys and carts were fitted with reflective strips to prevent accidents.

DPO Dr.

Rizwan Ahmed Khan directed District Traffic Officer Muhammad Abu Bakar to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws. He emphasized that fines were not a revenue target but a measure to save lives. Public awareness campaigns will continue regularly.

The DPO is personally monitoring the campaign and warned of strict action against corruption. He assured that any officer found guilty would face severe consequences beyond job dismissal.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

5 minutes ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

21 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

1 hour ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

2 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

2 hours ago
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

2 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

2 hours ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

2 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

4 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan