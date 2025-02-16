Traffic police issues 120 challans in a day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Traffic police launched a major crackdown on violations, issuing 120 challans and imposing fines worth Rs. 126,000 in a single day. Over 40 trolleys and carts were fitted with reflective strips to prevent accidents.

DPO Dr.

Rizwan Ahmed Khan directed District Traffic Officer Muhammad Abu Bakar to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws. He emphasized that fines were not a revenue target but a measure to save lives. Public awareness campaigns will continue regularly.

The DPO is personally monitoring the campaign and warned of strict action against corruption. He assured that any officer found guilty would face severe consequences beyond job dismissal.