Traffic Police Issues 385 Challans,imposes Over Rs Two Lac Fine In A Single Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Traffic police on Saturday launched a significant crackdown on traffic rules violations,issued 385 challans and imposed fine amounting Rs.267,450 in a single day.
Additionally,FIRs were registered against 13 vehicles.To prevent road accidents,reflective strips were installed on more than 50 trollies and handcarts as part of the safety initiative.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan emphasized the continuation of public awareness campaigns on a regular basis.
He stated that all possible resources would be utilized to ensure the safety of human lives.
According to the police spokesperson,DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan has issued firm instructions to District Traffic Officer (DTO) Muhammad Abu Bakar to ensure smooth traffic flow and prioritize the protection of human lives.
He clarified that the traffic police have no revenue targets for fines; however,strict penalties will be imposed for serious violations that endanger lives.
Dr.Rizwan Ahmed Khan highlighted that the performance of the traffic police was being monitored daily.
He urged officers to treat drivers with respect and professionalism.
Addressing concerns about corruption,the DPO revealed that secret teams are conducting surprise checks.
He warned,“If any employee was found involved in corruption,not only will they lose their job,but they will also face strict legal action.”
DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring complete transparency in traffic management operations.
He assured the public that all efforts would be made to maintain law and order on the roads,with a special focus on safeguarding human lives.
