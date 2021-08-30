Traffic police issues 9586 challans for parking violations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police issued 9586 challans during last month for violating parking laws in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Majid Khan asked citizen to avoid parking vehicles at no-parking zones along roadside as it was inconvenience in smooth flow of traffic and caused inconvenience to sick people when ambulances were struck in traffic congestion.

He asked people to help traffic police in bringing improvement in traffic flow by observing traffic rules including observance of parking rules.

He also directed to accelerate action against the traffic violators as well those involved in encroachments and not providing space for parking.

Abbas Majeed Marwat also directed the official to accelerate operation against those not wearing helmets and seat belts.

He said that strict action was being taken against owners and manger of commercial plazas for not providing parking facility to customers and shop owners.