Traffic police issues diversion plan on various roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :-Traffic police have released diversion plan on various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

A spokesperson at traffic police said here on Tuesday, that due to high pressure of traffic volume in Chenab club chowk, Railway station, Hilal Ahmar chowk and GTS chowk, the traffic managers have decided a diversion plan to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic on the roads.

According to the plan, the buses, coaches and van which left the city terminal will follow a new route for canal expressway via railway station chowk to Abdullahpur chowk.

The transport which will leave the general bus stand will reach jail road via old GTS chowk- Bilal road to Zafar Ali motors.

The traffic wardens informed about the new plan for implementation in letter and spirit transport managers .