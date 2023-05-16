UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Issues Diversion Plan On Various Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Traffic police issues diversion plan on various roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :-Traffic police have released diversion plan on various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

A spokesperson at traffic police said here on Tuesday, that due to high pressure of traffic volume in Chenab club chowk, Railway station, Hilal Ahmar chowk and GTS chowk, the traffic managers have decided a diversion plan to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic on the roads.

According to the plan, the buses, coaches and van which left the city terminal will follow a new route for canal expressway via railway station chowk to Abdullahpur chowk.

The transport which will leave the general bus stand will reach jail road via old GTS chowk- Bilal road to Zafar Ali motors.

The traffic wardens informed about the new plan for implementation in letter and spirit transport managers .

Related Topics

Police Jail Road Traffic Van

Recent Stories

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

46 minutes ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

2 hours ago
 realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarmin ..

Realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarming Mother’s Day Campaign

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.