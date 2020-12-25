UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police Issues Learner To Christians On Quaid Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:52 PM

Traffic police issues learner to Christians on Quaid Day

City Traffic Police of Peshawar Friday held a stall in order to observe Quaid-e-Azam Day here at Artillery Road and also issued learner's licenses among Christian community on the eve of Christmas at Cathedral Church

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police of Peshawar Friday held a stall in order to observe Quaid-e-Azam Day here at Artillery Road and also issued learner's licenses among Christian community on the eve of Christmas at Cathedral Church.

The activities were supervised by Chief Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat while the education team led by DSP Shahzia Shahid distributed books on biography of the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The phamphlets depicting the slogans and instruction regarding traffic laws were also distributed among the general public.

Meanwhile Driving License Unit issued learner's driving licenses among members of Christian community aiming to share Christmas happiness with them.

The holders of these licenses would appear before traffic headquarters after 45 days and would be given proper licenses after passing the driving trial.

Talking to APP on the occasion, CTO Abass Majeed said that holding a stall on Quaid Day was aimed to inform masses about our national heroes. He said the nations that remembered their heroes always rise on the globe .

He praised services of Christian community in the national development and said traffic police congratulate them on their worship event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Police Education Christmas Road Traffic Church Christian Event Share

Recent Stories

Japan to Restrict Entrance From South Africa Over ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister urges youth highlight Kashmir i ..

1 minute ago

More Than 44,000 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Kara ..

1 minute ago

Russian Armed Forces Fulfilled All Tasks for 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

EU Urges Turkey to Free Kurdish Politician Demirta ..

4 minutes ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.