Traffic police issues learner to Christians on Quaid Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police of Peshawar Friday held a stall in order to observe Quaid-e-Azam Day here at Artillery Road and also issued learner's licenses among Christian community on the eve of Christmas at Cathedral Church.

The activities were supervised by Chief Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat while the education team led by DSP Shahzia Shahid distributed books on biography of the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The phamphlets depicting the slogans and instruction regarding traffic laws were also distributed among the general public.

Meanwhile Driving License Unit issued learner's driving licenses among members of Christian community aiming to share Christmas happiness with them.

The holders of these licenses would appear before traffic headquarters after 45 days and would be given proper licenses after passing the driving trial.

Talking to APP on the occasion, CTO Abass Majeed said that holding a stall on Quaid Day was aimed to inform masses about our national heroes. He said the nations that remembered their heroes always rise on the globe .

He praised services of Christian community in the national development and said traffic police congratulate them on their worship event.