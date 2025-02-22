Open Menu

Traffic Police Issues Over 29,800 Challans In 24 Hours Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Under the directives of Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farhan Baig, strict enforcement of traffic laws and swift issuance of driving licences continues across Punjab.

According to a spokesperson, more than 30,000 citizens availed licensing facilities in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 10,300 individuals obtained learner licences, 11,300 received regular driving licences, and 8,100 renewed their licences.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Traffic Police took strict action against traffic violators, issuing 29,800 challans in a single day. The violations included: 2,274 challans for lane violations,3700 challans for driving without a licence, 2,800 challans for motorcyclists without helmets, 1,636 challans for not wearing seatbelts, 1,716 challans for unregistered vehicles and 7,000 challans for other serious traffic violations.

Mirza Farhan Baig emphasized the importance of following traffic laws, stating, "Observing traffic rules is a national responsibility, and zero tolerance will be maintained against violators across the province."

He urged citizens to avoid legal action and heavy fines by adhering to traffic regulations and obtaining their licences through service centers, licensing centers, and the online licensing portal.

