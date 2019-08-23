Traffic Police Karachi Campaign: 4896 drivers, riders challaned on Friday

The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday in its special campaign titled "No Helmet No Ride, One-way or Wrong Way, Tainted Glass and Fancy Number plates challaned around 4896 vehicles and motorbikes for violation of one way and not wearing helmets and recovered Rs. 836,000 in terms of fine

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 973 motorcycles.

As per details, the South District Traffic Police issued 726 tickets, City 769, Central 479, East 524, Korangi 325, West 1517 and Malir 373 on the campaign.

While 4 drivers were arrested for violation of Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).