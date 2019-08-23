UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Karachi Campaign: 4896 Drivers, Riders Challaned On Friday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:52 PM

The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday in its special campaign titled "No Helmet No Ride, One-way or Wrong Way, Tainted Glass and Fancy Number plates challaned around 4896 vehicles and motorbikes for violation of one way and not wearing helmets and recovered Rs. 836,000 in terms of fine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday in its special campaign titled "No Helmet No Ride, One-way or Wrong Way, Tainted Glass and Fancy Number plates challaned around 4896 vehicles and motorbikes for violation of one way and not wearing helmets and recovered Rs. 836,000 in terms of fine.

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 973 motorcycles.

As per details, the South District Traffic Police issued 726 tickets, City 769, Central 479, East 524, Korangi 325, West 1517 and Malir 373 on the campaign.

While 4 drivers were arrested for violation of Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).

