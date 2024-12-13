Open Menu

Traffic Police Kicks Off Grand Operation Against Encroachments In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Following the directives of SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, the Abbottabad Traffic Police, in collaboration with the Cantonment board and District Police on Friday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation from Mandian College Chowk to Ayub Medical Complex Gate No. I.

During the operation, illegal pushcarts, roadside stalls and vendors selling fruits and other items from vehicles were cleared. Major encroachment hotspots, including Nawaz State Chowk, Awan and Shafiq Plazas, Ayub Medical College, Ayub Medical Complex, and I Noor Hospital, were targeted.

All pushcarts and stalls were shifted to the Cantonment Office, while vendors selling items from vehicles were sent to the police station along with their vehicles. The operation aimed to ensure smooth traffic flow and eliminate unauthorized encroachments from key roads in the city.

