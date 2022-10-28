Traffic police launch anti-smog awareness campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police launched an awareness campaign in connection with possible smog and fog in days to come.

An education unit of the traffic police is providing awareness about preventive measures for safety of people from effects of smog.

A special anti-smog squad has also been constituted which will work with teams of the environment department.

CTO Mian Muhammad Akmal said on Friday that DSPs traffic and sector incharges had been issued directions in this regard.

He also appealed to people to play their role in an anti-smog campaign and extend coordinationwith the traffic police and the environment department.