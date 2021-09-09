UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Launch Awareness Campaign

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Traffic police launch awareness campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police have launched awareness campaign in the city to raise awareness among people about importance of traffic rules and distributed pamphlets among divers on roads.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following the vision of Inspector General Police Punjab, "Safe Roads Safe Future", District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed the City Traffic Police to start awareness campaign to urge people to follow traffic rules.

The team urged drivers avoid listening to mobile phone calls during driving and installing side mirrors on their motorcycle besides of wearing helmet.

The drivers were urged not to drive vehicles without driving license. They were also urged to use indicators while taking turn on road.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Mobile Vehicles Road Traffic Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and Cri ..

PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and CricViz

7 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Seri ..

OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Series, delivering a Superior Port ..

9 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souv ..

Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souvenir

11 minutes ago
 The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the ..

The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries-neighbors of Afghan ..

21 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

41 minutes ago
 India reports 43,263 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 43,263 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.