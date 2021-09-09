Traffic police launch awareness campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police have launched awareness campaign in the city to raise awareness among people about importance of traffic rules and distributed pamphlets among divers on roads.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, following the vision of Inspector General Police Punjab, "Safe Roads Safe Future", District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed the City Traffic Police to start awareness campaign to urge people to follow traffic rules.

The team urged drivers avoid listening to mobile phone calls during driving and installing side mirrors on their motorcycle besides of wearing helmet.

The drivers were urged not to drive vehicles without driving license. They were also urged to use indicators while taking turn on road.