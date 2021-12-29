Traffic police launch awareness campaign

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 05:17 PM

City traffic police on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to control wheelie on new year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :City traffic police on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to control wheelie on new year night.

In this connection, awareness about the anti-wheelie campaign and RASTA App were being displayed at all important main roads in the city.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said the objective of awareness campaign was to spread the message of traffic police to citizens for the safety of lives.

He said that traffic education unit of traffic police was holding awareness programmes on a daily basis.

Reflectors were also being pasted on rear sides of the vehicles to avoid accidents during fog and smog.

He said that citizens could contact the traffic police helpline 1915 for seeking guidance about trafficsituations in the city.

