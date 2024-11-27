Traffic Police Launch Awareness Campaign For Drivers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The traffic police’s education unit launched an awareness campaign for
tractor trolley drivers regarding rules and regulations.
The education unit is sensitizing the drivers about preventive measures during
smog and fog.
The education unit under the supervision of In Charge Irm Naz was holding meetings with
drivers by visiting sugar mills in the district and providing awareness about traffic laws.
Meanwhile, CTO Ferhan Aslam said special enforcement measures had been taken to
ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.
He said that Saddar circle officers had been specially directed to remain vigilant in
their sectors and focus on traffic.
