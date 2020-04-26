Traffic police launch awareness campaign for implementation of Ramazan SOPs against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The traffic police Sunday launched peoples' awareness campaign for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) chalked out by the KP Government for the holy month of Ramazan against coronavirus.

On direction of SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil, the education Team of Traffic Police led by DSP Shazia Shahid and Anila Naz conducted awareness campaign at Shoba bazar, Kohat Road, Sadar Road and adjoining areas, requesting people to keep social distancing and avoid unnecessary visits to bazaars in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

They said except medicines shopes, all others shops would remain closed by 4p.

m in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in Peshawar as per Government orders.

The said coronavirus was declared pandemic worldwide and people's cooperation was imperative to defeat it.

DSP Shazia has warned of strict action against violators besides sealing of their shops.

She advised citizens to avoid visit to crowded places for shopping as there was high chances of carrying coronavirus infection that can prove lethal.

Through loudspeakers, they urged people and traders to cooperate with traffic police for implementation of Govt SOPs during Ramazan besides ensuring smooth flow of traffic by avoiding wrong car parking.

