Traffic police launch campaign for road safety

City Traffic Police launched a campaign for pasting reflectors free of cost on rear side of light and heavy vehicles in order to control road accidents and save human lives in low visibility days of fog and smog days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police launched a campaign for pasting reflectors free of cost on rear side of light and heavy vehicles in order to control road accidents and save human lives in low visibility days of fog and smog days.

CTO Mian Muhammad Akmal, while inaugurating the campaign here on Monday, said that reflectors at rear side of vehicles ,especially slow-moving motors, were needed to control road accidents during foggy weather.

He urged the citizens to paste reflectors on rear sides of their vehicles and keep the indicators, headlights and back lights of vehicles functional.

He directed the education unit Incharge, Zubair Wahla to continue the campaign in the public interest.