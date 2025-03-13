Open Menu

Traffic Police Launch Crackdown On Beggars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Traffic police launch crackdown on beggars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The traffic police have launched a crackdown on beggars in the city.

CTO Ferhan Aslam said here on Thursday that beggars are a curse and social evil hence no one would be allowed to disrupt the flow of traffic on roads, crossings as well as irritate the people.

The necessary instructions have been issued to all traffic circles and sectors in the district.

The traffic sector in-charges, however, following the instructions have initiated legal action in this regard.

Recent Stories

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, dept ..

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..

15 minutes ago
 RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

30 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

31 minutes ago
 UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions ..

UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024

45 minutes ago
 Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated cry ..

Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC

46 minutes ago
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion i ..

DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding busi ..

RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE

1 hour ago
 France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct fo ..

France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest o ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partne ..

AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan