Traffic Police Launch Crackdown On Beggars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The traffic police have launched a crackdown on beggars in the city.
CTO Ferhan Aslam said here on Thursday that beggars are a curse and social evil hence no one would be allowed to disrupt the flow of traffic on roads, crossings as well as irritate the people.
The necessary instructions have been issued to all traffic circles and sectors in the district.
The traffic sector in-charges, however, following the instructions have initiated legal action in this regard.
