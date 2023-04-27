Traffic police launch crackdown on tinted glasses, blue lights

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Traffic police launched a crackdown on vehicles of tinted glasses and blue lights here on Thursday.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Loon said a ban on installation of blue lights at private vehicles and tinted glasses was imposed but several complaints were received.

To which, it has been decided tolaunch the crackdown.

He said traffic staff had been directed to take strict legal action against violators without any discrimination.