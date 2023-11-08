Traffic Police Launch Helmet Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) City Traffic Police launched a ‘Wear Helmet-Save Life’ campaign in the district
on Wednesday.
The traffic police with the help of Anjuman Tajran set up stalls at all main crossings
and roads where helmets are being sold to citizens on concessional rates.
Meanwhile, CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone, in his message, said zero tolerance policy was
being adopted. He added that the objective of traffic police was to save lives of people.