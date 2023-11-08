Open Menu

Traffic Police Launch Helmet Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Traffic police launch helmet campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) City Traffic Police launched a ‘Wear Helmet-Save Life’ campaign in the district

on Wednesday.

The traffic police with the help of Anjuman Tajran set up stalls at all main crossings

and roads where helmets are being sold to citizens on concessional rates.

Meanwhile, CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone, in his message, said zero tolerance policy was

being adopted. He added that the objective of traffic police was to save lives of people.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Anjuman All

