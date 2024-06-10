Traffic Police launch operation against illegal parking, stalls

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The traffic police here on0 Monday launched an operation against illegal parking, hand carts, and unauthorized stands.

Several vehicles and rickshaws have been impounded, and market areas have been cleared of stalls and carts to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

According to the traffic police, responding to public complaints about traffic congestion and illegal setups, SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan took decisive action and instructed to carry out an operation targeting these issues.

Following these directives, Inspector Waseem Khan, along with the in-charge of Havelian and additional personnel, initiated the crackdown at key locations including Havelian Dauraha, General Bus Stand, Havelian Bazaar, Ameer Muawiya Chowk, among others.

The operation focused on removing illegal parking, unauthorized stands for Suzuki and carry vans, rickshaws, and handcarts and stalls.

During the operation, several Suzuki carry vans and rickshaws were impounded, and the handcarts and stalls were removed from the market areas to clear the roads.