Traffic police launch road safety campaign

The Traffic police have launched awareness campaign about road safety and traffic laws on different highways, roads and educational institutes to avert accidents in Khyber Pakhunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Traffic police have launched awareness campaign about road safety and traffic laws on different highways, roads and educational institutes to avert accidents in Khyber Pakhunkhwa.

On directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Kashif Zulfiqar, the traffic police expedited campaign among masses about road safety and traffic laws in different areas of the province and informed masses about importance of traffic laws.

Traffic police officials also briefed children at Zamong Kor (own house) orphan centres besides colleges and schools about importance of traffic laws and distributed traffic awareness pamphlets.