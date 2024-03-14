Open Menu

Traffic Police Launched A Massive Operation Against Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Traffic Police launched a massive operation against encroachments

City Traffic Police launched a massive operation against encroachments in various parts of the city here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police launched a massive operation against encroachments in various parts of the city here on Thursday.

The large-scale anti-encroachment operation was initiated to further improve traffic flow in the markets during the holly month of Ramadan.

According to details, the operation was conducted across the district including the areas of Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Iqbal Road, Trunk Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Transformer Chowk and Civil Lines. Garments' stalls, carts and other stalls kept on the roads were removed during the operation.

Spokesman City Traffic informed that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan held a meeting with all circle in-charges today at the Traffic Police Headquarters during which he directed the concerned officials to take strict actions against the encroaches.

The CTO said that Traffic Police was taking several measures to provide travel facilities to the public during the month of Ramadan. The traffic police are trying to provide the best traffic facilities to the citizens, he said.

For assistance and guidance, helpline 051-9273678 has been established where citizens can register their complaints.

