Traffic Police Launched Drive Against Tinted Screens' Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:19 PM

The police have launched drive against black and tinted vehicles in the merged tribal district Daraznida aimed at to combat anti-social activities in the remote areas of the region

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The police have launched drive against black and tinted vehicles in the merged tribal district Daraznida aimed at to combat anti-social activities in the remote areas of the region.

A police department spokesman said dozens of motorists in Darazinda district have been nabbed on using black and tinted films on their vehicles' safety glasses in violation of Supreme Court of Pakistan's order.

The crackdown has been launched on the direction of District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Hafiz Khalid Mehmood.

According to the police use of tinted glasses was on the rise in the newly merged tribal district and its adjacent parts that is why steps have been taken against violaters.

As a result consequently a crackdown took place which yielded positive results and dozens of motorists witnessed their vehicles' wind shields removed, during the ongoing drive.

Meanwhile a "drive Responsible citizen" and "organized traffic" plan was also underway to create awareness among masses on traffic discipline.

The drive included distribution of pamphlets and broachers.

The campaign is going with full swing on all highways of the district.

