Traffic Police Launched Road Safety Awareness Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Traffic police launched road safety awareness drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Traffic Police on Saturday launched a campaign to raise awareness among road users.

The aim of the campaign was to create awareness about the use of helmets, back view mirrors, head and tail lights, and indicators of bikes.

At the start of the campaign, road users were given guidance on PSCA accidental camera footage for awareness purposes. The motorcyclists were also briefed about other safety tips necessary while riding a bike.

Motorcyclists were briefed to install a back view mirror, drive at a slow pace at the extreme left of the road, avoid using a mobile phone and triple riding.

Later on, back view mirrors were installed for motorcyclists and safety helmets were distributed among the road users.

While launching the "Road Safety Awareness Campaign", Incharge Traffic education Sargodha Sajid Mehmood talking to APP said that in Pakistan thousands of peopledie every year in road crashes and under age motorcyclists were major contributors to them, adding that motorcyclists should use side-view mirrors and helmets to avoid fatal accidents.

He said that traffic police was striving hard to reduce road accidents and taking all possible steps to control the accidents. He appealed to the people to cooperate with traffic police.

