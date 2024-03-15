Open Menu

Traffic Police Launches Anti Encroachment Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Traffic police launched anti encroachment drive for traffic management and safety of the public on the roads to improve the flow of traffic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Traffic police launched anti encroachment drive for traffic management and safety of the public on the roads to improve the flow of traffic.

The action was initiated with the help of Municipal Corporation squad and several city roads had been cleared of encroachment, including Gardezi Market, Hussain Aghai, Double Phattak, Liaquatabad, Hassanabad and Clock Tower roads.

In the light of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz 's vision and the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab and Additional Inspector General Traffic, measures have been taken by Chief Traffic Officer, Jalil Imran Ghalzai for the safety of the public and traffic management on the roads.

Traffic Officer Circle Gaddafi was also present on this occasion. The traffic staff and anti-encroachment squad removed the illegal encroachments in front of the shops and cleared the road.

CTO warned shopkeepers that footpaths are made for pedestrians and trespassing on them is a legal offence.

If illegal encroachments are kept again by the shopkeepers, strict legal action will be taken against them, he stated.

