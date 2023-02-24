UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Launches Crackdown Against Pressure Horns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Traffic police launched a crackdown against pressure horns at public transport here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, the transporters were directed to remove pressure horns installed at their vehicles voluntarily, otherwise legal action will be taken against them.

He said that a traffic education unit was busy motivating transporters about disadvantages of the pressure horns which caused noise pollution by visiting transport stands including general bus stand.

He said that steamers and flexes were being installed for the awareness of the general public.

He said that last chance was being given to transporters to remove their instruments, in other cases their horns will be confiscated by the traffic police.

