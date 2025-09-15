Open Menu

Traffic Police Launches Crackdown Against Unregistered Vehicles, LPG Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Traffic police launches crackdown against unregistered vehicles, LPG cylinders

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District traffic police launched a 'strict action' against unregistered vehicles and illegal LPG cylinder installations on Monday, following the directions of the district government.

District Traffic Police Officer,Muhammad Afzal told APP here that a large number of vehicle owners were facing legal proceeding on a daily basis.

He said owners of unregistered vehicles with LPG cylinders were being interrogated by the traffic police.He added that warnings were being issued to the concerned owners to shift their vehicles back to petrol. FIRs would be registered against those refusing to comply with the instructions, he maintained.

Afzal said the Punjab government was determined to ensure law and order with strict implementation of traffic rules and regulations. He also appealed to social media influencers to cooperate with the traffic police in order to prevent violations and protect people’s lives.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ..

Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..

46 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champio ..

UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

10 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in Internat ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..

10 hours ago
 Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

11 hours ago
UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolen ..

UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Sco ..

Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale

11 hours ago
 India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wi ..

India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul

11 hours ago
 'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book o ..

'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book offers guiding reference for ge ..

12 hours ago
 US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia

US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of bus ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of businessman Hussain Khansaheb

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan