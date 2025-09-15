Traffic Police Launches Crackdown Against Unregistered Vehicles, LPG Cylinders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District traffic police launched a 'strict action' against unregistered vehicles and illegal LPG cylinder installations on Monday, following the directions of the district government.
District Traffic Police Officer,Muhammad Afzal told APP here that a large number of vehicle owners were facing legal proceeding on a daily basis.
He said owners of unregistered vehicles with LPG cylinders were being interrogated by the traffic police.He added that warnings were being issued to the concerned owners to shift their vehicles back to petrol. FIRs would be registered against those refusing to comply with the instructions, he maintained.
Afzal said the Punjab government was determined to ensure law and order with strict implementation of traffic rules and regulations. He also appealed to social media influencers to cooperate with the traffic police in order to prevent violations and protect people’s lives.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025
UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title
UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation
UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..
Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale
India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul
'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book offers guiding reference for ge ..
US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia
UAE President offers condolences on passing of businessman Hussain Khansaheb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police launches crackdown against unregistered vehicles, LPG cylinders54 seconds ago
-
PMDC issues rains alert for September 16-1911 minutes ago
-
President Zardari condoles passing of ex-MNA Roshan Din Junejo41 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams rush to relocate thousands from riverine areas11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to Malaysia set to open new chapter of bilateral ties: Malaysian envoy11 hours ago
-
Embargoed: Not to be published, broadcast before Sep 15* President urges nation to renew dedication ..11 hours ago
-
GEIS-Pakistan formally launched to revolutionize electrical infrastructure11 hours ago
-
Development is our vision: Sheikh Aftab12 hours ago
-
Step afoot to empower women: Governor Balochistan12 hours ago
-
SSP assures of drastic reforms in Hyderabad's traffic management12 hours ago
-
Westerly wave to bring rain, thunderstorms in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and GB12 hours ago
-
Anosh Foundation celebrates Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at KPC12 hours ago