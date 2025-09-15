Traffic police launches crackdown against unregistered vehicles, LPG cylinders

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District traffic police launched a 'strict action' against unregistered vehicles and illegal LPG cylinder installations on Monday, following the directions of the district government.

District Traffic Police Officer,Muhammad Afzal told APP here that a large number of vehicle owners were facing legal proceeding on a daily basis.

He said owners of unregistered vehicles with LPG cylinders were being interrogated by the traffic police.He added that warnings were being issued to the concerned owners to shift their vehicles back to petrol. FIRs would be registered against those refusing to comply with the instructions, he maintained.

Afzal said the Punjab government was determined to ensure law and order with strict implementation of traffic rules and regulations. He also appealed to social media influencers to cooperate with the traffic police in order to prevent violations and protect people’s lives.