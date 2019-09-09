Traffic police launches crackdown against use of tinted glasses

Traffic Police has launched crackdown against use of tinted glasses in vehicles in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Traffic Police has launched crackdown against use of tinted glasses in vehicles in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

On the directives of Chief Capital City Police Officer, Muhammad Karim Khan, Chief Traffic Officer, Kashif Zulfiqar has constituted teams on different roads including Hayatabad, Kohat Road, GT Road and Charsadda Road to remove tinted glasses.

SP Traffic Police Headquarters Fazal Ahmed Jan is supervising the operation taken in the wake of security arrangements for peaceful observance of Ashura Moharram.

The traffic police challaned hundreds of motorists and directed the drivers to avoid the use of tinted glasses due to security reasons.

It merits to mention here that according to a notification, the provincial government has banned on the use of tinted glasses, open display of arms and pillion riding in the jurisdiction of the provincial capital.