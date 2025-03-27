Traffic Police Launches Crackdown On Overcharging, Overloading
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Traffic Police have launched a strict crackdown on transporters involved in overcharging and overloading passengers ahead of the holiday season.
Additional IGP Traffic Mirza Faran Baig directed all Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Traffic Officers (DTOs) to take immediate and decisive action against violators.
According to a police spokesperson, transporters must strictly adhere to the fixed fare, and all vehicle owners and drivers have been instructed to display fare lists prominently.
Any vehicle found violating these regulations will face strict legal action without discrimination.
Authorities have warned that transporters will not be allowed to put human lives at risk for the sake of greed. Cases will also be registered against those engaging in reckless and high-speed driving.
Mirza Faran Baig emphasized that ensuring a smooth and safe journey for passengers is a top priority. "No one will be allowed to exploit the hard-earned money of travelers," he stated, reaffirming the police's commitment to protecting public rights.
