Traffic Police Launches First FM Radio Station To Address Traffic Issues

Wed 11th November 2020

Traffic Police launches first FM Radio Station to address traffic issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Police on Wednesday inaugurated first FM radio station to educate people about traffic laws and run awareness programs to address traffic issues.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkwa Police,Sanaullah Abbasi inaugurated the radio station.

The FM station would provide solution to traffic problems and awareness programs on road safety and importance of observing traffic laws.

Through radio broadcast and bulletins,public would be informed in time about traffic rush and flow on various road so that they took appropriate route to reach their destinations without any difficulty.

Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi while talking to media persons said that launching of FM station was a very good initiative which would further improve the flow of traffic inside the city and heavy traffic coming from others districts to metropolitan city.

He said that traffic FM stations would be extended to other districts by keeping in view the importance of educating people through radio broadcast.

He said efforts were being made to resolve traffic issues through the use of modern technology .

Talking about recent bomb blast at seminary,he said he it was very very sad and unfortunate incident , adding progress had been made in investigation process and police would reach to the culprits soon to resolve the case.

He said that showing professional, KP police had brought to justice all criminals involved in terrorism cases.

