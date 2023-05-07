UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Launches Helmet Campaign

Published May 07, 2023

Traffic police launches helmet campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a helmet campaign in Faisalabad to minimise causalities occurring due to un-helmeted motorcyclists on roads.

Spokesman Mehar Asif Naveed said here on Sunday that traffic police collected data from various hospitals and Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122), which revealed that road traffic accident prove fatal for those motorcyclists who travel without wearing helmet.

Therefore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone directed the traffic police to launch a helmet campaign in Faisalabad and pursued the bikers to wear helmet while traveling on roads as it would help to protect the life of motorcyclist in case of any road mishap.

Hence, the traffic police started helmet campaign in the city and set up an awareness camp in Chenab Club Chowk.

The traffic police also distributed pamphlets and helmets among bikers in addition to advertising the drive on the social, print and electronic media so that motorcyclists could use helmet while driving their bikes.

The traffic police also warned the motorcyclists that strict action would be taken against them after May 8, 2023 if they would travel on roads without wearing helmet, spokesman added.

