Open Menu

Traffic Police Launches Stringent Crackdown On Unlicensed Drivers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Traffic Police launches stringent crackdown on unlicensed drivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) City Traffic Police launched a stringent crackdown on unlicensed car and motorcycle drivers here in Lahore on Wednesday.

They were leaving no room for exceptions, with every driver's license being thoroughly checked. In cases of traffic violations, the top priority was verifying the driver's possession of a valid license.

According to a spokesman of the City Traffic Police, if a driver is found without a valid license, he will face a penalty in addition to other violation fines. Specifically, driving a car without a license incurs a fine of 2,000 rupees.

Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze said that over 255,000 drivers were warned of driving without a valid license, indicating the severity of the issue in the past year.

Notably, more than 500,000 individuals with learner permits received warnings during the previous year. However, the City Traffic Police in Lahore was also focused on facilitating citizens by providing license services to over 700,000 individuals during the same period.

To make the process more convenient for citizens, four centers would operate seven days a week round the clock,he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Driver Fine Car Traffic Same Top

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

6 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

6 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

6 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

7 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

7 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

22 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan