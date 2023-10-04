Traffic Police launches stringent crackdown on unlicensed drivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) City Traffic Police launched a stringent crackdown on unlicensed car and motorcycle drivers here in Lahore on Wednesday.

They were leaving no room for exceptions, with every driver's license being thoroughly checked. In cases of traffic violations, the top priority was verifying the driver's possession of a valid license.

According to a spokesman of the City Traffic Police, if a driver is found without a valid license, he will face a penalty in addition to other violation fines. Specifically, driving a car without a license incurs a fine of 2,000 rupees.

Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze said that over 255,000 drivers were warned of driving without a valid license, indicating the severity of the issue in the past year.

Notably, more than 500,000 individuals with learner permits received warnings during the previous year. However, the City Traffic Police in Lahore was also focused on facilitating citizens by providing license services to over 700,000 individuals during the same period.

To make the process more convenient for citizens, four centers would operate seven days a week round the clock,he concluded.